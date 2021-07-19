Stephen Amell’s Wrestling Drama ‘Heels’ Releases Extended Trailer

Arrow star Stephen Amell makes his return to series television in an extended trailer for his Starz wrestling drama Heels.

Below, Amell stars with Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) in the series from executive producer Michael Waldron (Loki) and showrunner Mike O’Malley (Shameless).

Amell and Ludwig play brothers in this series, which is billed as “a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

The drama series also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer.

Starz also announced a Comic-Con@Home panel for the show on Friday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

Heels premieres Aug. 15.