‘The Traitors’ Nabs Second Season at Peacock

Peacock is forging ahead with more of its breakout unscripted series The Traitors.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming. While per usual with streaming services, Peacock doesn’t share ratings data for its shows, The Traitors has scored positive critical reviews and strong word-of-mouth since its full season debuted Jan. 12.

Peacock will also air a reunion special from the season, hosted by Andy Cohen, on Feb. 28.

“The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” said Corie Henson, executive vp entertainment unscripted Content at NBCUniversal. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our traitors and faithfuls craving more.”

The competition series, based on a Dutch format and produced by Studio Lambert (The Circle), features 20 players working together to complete challenges and grow the show’s prize pool. Three of the players, however, are designated as traitors. Unlike The Mole (now on Netflix), the traitors don’t work to sabotage the game — they’re vying for the same pot of cash as everyone else — but they do choose a player to eliminate (a “murder” in the show’s parlance) after the full group casts out another contestant.

“We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly bingeable murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists,” said Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert. “This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess executive produce The Traitors.