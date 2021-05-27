Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes 

Hulu has cast its Iron Mike.

Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer’s limited series, Iron Mike.

From the team behind I, Tonya, the eight-episode drama will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.” Tyson is not involved with the series in any capacity, though sources say Hulu executives briefed him and his team on the series a couple months ago.

I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series, with Karin Gist (Fox’s upcoming Our Kind of People) attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series hails from Disney’s 20th Television. I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie will also exec produce and direct the series. Fellow exec producers include I, Tonya‘s Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap colleague Tom Ackerley. Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman will also exec produce alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan. Rhodes will also exec produce the series.

While Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, he was convicted of rape and served three years of a six-year prison sentence. Tyson staged a boxing comeback after his release and lost in a 1997 rematch against Evander Holyfield in which he was famously disqualified for biting off a piece of his opponent’s ear. He retired in 2006 but returned to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. last year.

Rhodes’ casting brings him back to Hulu following his role in the streamer’s feature The United States vs. Billie Holiday. His credits include his role as adult Chiron in the Oscar-winning Moonlight and Netflix’s Birdbox. He’s repped by Jackoway Austen.

Picked up straight to series in February, Tyson immediately blasted the show as “tone deaf cultural misappropriation” of his life story. Tyson is, however, attached to exec produce a scripted series about his life, with Jamie Foxx attached to star. That project does not yet have a network attached.