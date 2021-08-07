Trevor Moore, Comedian Who Co-Founded Sketch Troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, Dies at 41

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, died on Friday after suffering an accident. He was 41.

Moore’s death was confirmed by his manager, Kara Welker, who shared a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, an svp at Seth McFarlane’s production company Fuzzy Door.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore was born in 1980 in Montclair, New Jersey. He began writing early on and published, at the age of 12, a book of cartoons titled Scraps. After moving to New York in 1999, Moore interned with Saturday Night Live’s executive producer Lorne Michaels and participated in the NBC page program.

He went on to co-found The Whitest Kids U Know with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumpter, a sketch group that gained attention after winning an award at HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006.

The group’s self-titled series, The Whitest Kids U’Know — which Moore also starred in — ran from 2007-2011 on IFC. Moore had numerous other television writing and directing credits, from Uncle Morty’s Dub Shack to Disney XD series Walk the Prank and Just Roll With It.

Moore also created and hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central, which featured a series of comedy sketches. As an actor, he appeared in Breaking In and Animation Domination Hi-Def, among other credits.

Cregger and Brown of The Whitest Kids U Know issued the following statement: “Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore is survived by his wife Aimee, and their son, August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NEXT for Autism.