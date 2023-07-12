Trevor Noah Earns 2023 Emmy Nomination for Final ‘The Daily Show’ Episodes

The reign of Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah may be over, but not his chances of getting to the Emmy Awards winners circle.

On Wednesday, the South African comic received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Talk Series category after signing off the late night talk show series. He will go up against a host of perennial talk show competitors: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Noah will have good reason to show up at the upcoming Emmys. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah also received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. And Netflix’s Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would received its own Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) competition.

Noah’s incarnation of The Daily Show premiered Sept. 28, 2015, with Kevin Hart as his first guest. By 2018, Noah’s Comedy Central show had become a mainstay of the best talk show series Emmy race.

After a bombshell decision to sign off as host of The Daily Show, Noah is now looking to go out on an another emotional high at the upcoming Emmys. Following his final season of the Comedy Central staple, Noah has been on a global stand-up tour and has established himself as a major player in the publishing world.

He also hosted the Grammys for a third time. Leaving The Daily Show after seven years gathered industry buzz for catching most everyone by surprise as Noah signaled he needed to move on. Noah’s next chapter includes his Paramount-based shingle, Zero Day Productions, having over 30 projects in various stages of development, to possibly include some starring vehicles.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Sept. 18 on Fox.