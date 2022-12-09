Trevor Noah Says Emotional Farewell in Final ‘Daily Show’ Episode by Thanking Fans and Black Women

In his final sign-off as the Daily Show host, an emotional Trevor Noah took a few minutes to thank the fans and Black women who shaped his life.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” Noah said in a clip released ahead of the airing of his final show. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

He went on to say that’s how comedy is, too. He recalled that when he started out as a comedian, there were empty seats at his shows, and that’s why he doesn’t take it for granted now.

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate ’cause I know the empty seat that sits behind it, so thank you,” he continued. “Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough.”

Noah even thanked the people who critiqued his show or hate-watched it. “We still got the ratings,” he joked. He then switched his focus and gave a special shoutout to Black women.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” the host said. “Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life.”

He continued by saying that he tells people if they want to learn about America, they should ask Black women because, “unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to fuck around and find out.”

“Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad,” Noah added. “When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women, in particular, they know what shit is.”

The Daily Show host concluded his final segment by offering a bit of advice to people.

“If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women,” Noah said. “They are a lot of the reasons that I’m here.”

More details will be added to this story after the episode airs.