Trevor Noah Says Kanye West Publicly Feuding With Kim Kardashian Is “Terrifying to Watch”

Trevor Noah is giving his take on the unfolding public feuding with Kanye West over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, the late-night host reflected that though the drama surrounding West and Kardashian may have begun in “the land of tabloid,” it has transcended into a “larger conversation” that deserves awareness and is much “more serious and sensitive” than people may think.

“They were married, they got divorced and, over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah summed up, noting that what may have at first been considered “romantic” has since escalated.

Noah cited the “extreme” example of West’s recent music video that features death threats against Davidson, who Kardashian has been dating. Though Noah acknowledged that West described the video as “art” and he agrees that “art can be therapy,” Noah argued, “But I also understand therapy can be therapy.”

The late-night host noted the “precarious position” that West is in, given he’s been open about his mental health issues. Noah said that outspokenness has led people to not know “how to feel” or “how to worry” about the musician.

Noah also shot down the accusation of any of this being a publicity stunt for Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu show. “Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time,” he said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed.”

He continued, “You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together… But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

As the public witnesses West’s social media posts targeted at Kardashian, Noah raised the point that even Kardashian, who is “one of the richest women in the world” and “powerful,” is unable to stop West from harassing her.

While growing up in an abusive household, Noah explained that his mom would be told she was “overreacting” and recalled her being questioned when she went to the police. “You see a world where women are questioned for what is happening to them as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them,” he said.

At one point, Noah said his mother was shot in the head, which makes him ultimately have a different perspective with the West and Kardashian situation. “I’m not saying Kanye is just a bad guy. Please, but just as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say: Hey, slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm right now and some shit might go down.”

Noah concluded his monologue with a final thought: “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

Following the segment, West responded to Noah with a since-deleted Instagram post containing a racial slur. In the comments section viewed by The Hollywood Reporter before the post was deleted, Noah continued his plea for West to seek help.

Explaining how West’s behavior “breaks his heart,” Noah, from his verified Instagram handle, wrote, “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family.” He also added, “If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up.”