Trevor Noah Sets ‘Daily Show’ Sign-Off

Trevor Noah will say farewell as anchor of The Daily Show in December — and while the Comedy Central fixture will return in January, how it will look and who will front it remains up in the air.

Paramount Global announced Wednesday that Noah’s final Daily Show will air on Dec. 8. The week of shows leading up to his departure will feature a look back at some of the best moments from his seven-year run as the face of the show.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” said Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy in a statement.

Said Noah, “Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family. I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.” Noah’s Day Zero banner has both a deal and a joint venture with Paramount.

Noah’s Sept. 28 announcement that he would leave Comedy Central’s flagship show came as a shock to execs at Paramount and Comedy Central — including McCarthy, sources told THR, who had lunch with the host a day earlier. The show will remain on the cable channel despite speculation that it would become exclusive to Paramount+, the conglomerate’s big-tent streaming service.

As for the show itself, Comedy Central says a revamped Daily Show will return from a holiday break on Jan. 17 — but offered up no details on a new host or any potential changes to its format. “The Emmy-winning franchise will embark on a reinvention as it has done so successfully in the past,” the announcement of Noah’s end date reads, “returning Tuesday, Jan. 17 with additional details forthcoming.”

Noah is the third host of The Daily Show, following Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart, whom Noah replaced in 2015. The show’s current correspondents — who will likely be mentioned in conversations about hosting — are Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper. Jen Flanz is the showrunner and executive produces with Noah and Jill Katz; Dan Amira is head writer.