×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Trevor Noah on ‘Daily Show’ Guest Hosts Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones: “I’ve Been Loving All of It”

The comedian, who left his successful seven-year stint as host of the late-night show in December, says he has enjoyed watching others sit in his old seat, and he'd love to see a woman or person of color permanently have the job.

Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah and Leslie Jones
Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah and Leslie Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (2); Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trevor Noah left the seat warm at The Daily Show and he’s enjoyed watching others sit in his old chair — particularly women and people of color.

Noah left his successful seven-year stint as host of the late-night show in December. So far Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes have filled in as guest hosts, and D.L. Hughley has his seat at the table Monday night.

“I think it’s been amazing to see. I love Leslie. I remember Leslie and I working together way back in the day before either of us was on American TV, and this was us doing comedy clubs in and around the U.S. I was chatting to her and telling her how proud I am and enjoying it for her,” Noah told THR

Related Stories

Ben Winston and Trevor Noah
Music News

Trevor Noah, Grammys Producer Tease Live Show: "It's Going to Be the Most Star-Studded Room"

Nia Long and Wanda Sykes on 'The Daily Show'
Movie News

Nia Long on Working With Eddie Murphy in 'You People,' Clarifies "Blackfamous" Comments

“Wanda is a legend,” he adds, “so seeing her enjoying herself, expressing herself — I’ve been loving all of it.”

Wanda Sykes on The Daily Show.

The Daily Show debuted in 1996 with Craig Kilborn, with Jon Stewart taking it over in 1998 and hosting through 2015, followed by Noah. The Comedy Cental late night show has won 24 Emmys and last year it earned seven Emmy nominations, marking the most nominations with Noah as host and the most nominations of any late-night franchise that year.

Chelsea Handler will fill in as guest host next week, followed by Sarah Silverman. Specific dates for upcoming guest hosts Marlon Wayans, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Al Franken have yet to be announced.

Since leaving the show, Noah kicked off his Off The Record Tour, which wraps in December. He’s also returning — for a third year — as host of the Grammy Awards, airing Sunday.

When asked if it was important that a person of color or women serve as official host of The Daily Show, Noah replied: “And do I think it’s important? Definitely.”

“We live in a world where politics affects everybody and you want it to be a world where everybody’s opinion about that same politics is reflected in some way, shape or form. And when I was host of The Daily Show, I tried to make sure that my team was as diverse as possible so that you got those viewpoints. And many of those people are still there: Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., etc,” Noah explained.

“So do I think it’s important? Definitely,” he continued. “And do I love what they’re doing? Completely.”

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad