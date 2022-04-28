MSNBC Films Acquires Trevor Noah Docuseries ‘The Tipping Point’

MSNBC Films has picked up The Tipping Point, a documentary series from Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions, TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios.

The series about a shifting American culture and the consequences of the 2020 election on voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, political polarization and the global refugee crisis will air on MSNBC and stream on Peacock this fall.

“I always felt MSNBC would be the perfect fit for this unique series. They’re not afraid to take a deeper dive beyond the headlines to look at the stories in a more nuanced and holistic way and that is what I wanted for this series, a home that would allow us to take risks, dig deep and tell meaningful stories that can help inform and inspire,” executive producer Noah said in a statement on Thursday.

The Tipping Point as individual films was created by directors and executive producers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie.

“We are thrilled to be the home for this exciting series that brings Trevor’s incredible vision to life. This partnership between MSNBC Films and the remarkable teams at Day Zero, TIME Studios and Sugar 23 allows us to examine important moments in our history and explore a path forward,” Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC and who also executive produces, added in her own statement.

Each film will come from directors and storytellers like Oscar-nominated Orlando Von Einsiedel, Sundance alum Sam Feder and Emmy-Award winning Daresha Kyi.

The Tipping Point is also executive produced by Amanda Spain, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, David Hillman, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, Loren Hammonds and Sanaz Yamin. Elizabeth Waller is showrunner and executive producer.

