Tribeca to Feature World Premieres of ‘League of Their Own’ TV Show, Derek Jeter Docuseries

Amazon's 'A League of Their Own'

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has revealed its TV, audio storytelling and “Now” section lineups.

The festival will feature world premiere screenings of Amazon’s A League of Their Own TV show, ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries The Captain, Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret exposé and FX’s restaurant comedy The Bear.

Tribeca has also set a screening of a mid-season episode from the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Other series getting screenings at Tribeca include HBO Max’s Menudo: Forever Young, A&E’s Right to Offend about Black comedians who use humor to push social change, Epix’s Bridge and Tunnel, Peacock’s The End is Nye Bill Nye disaster series, AMC’s Pantheon and Showtime’s Supreme Team.

Screenings of the shows on this year’s Tribeca TV lineup will be followed by panels with the actors, writers, directors and other individuals involved with the series.

The audio storytelling lineup, which is dedicated entirely to scripted content, features projects involving Jason Reynolds; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Himesh Patel and Merritt Wever; and Jon Hamm, John Slattery and Kate Mara.

Tribeca also unveiled the projects in its NOW showcase of independent short and long-form pilots and series. More information about this year’s selections is available here.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 8-19 in New York.