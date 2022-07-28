Troy Kotsur to Star in Disney+ Series About the 2021 Cubs Football Team

Disney+ announced Thursday a sports drama series with an impressive bench of talent attached.

Oscar-winning Coda actor Troy Kotsur is attached to star and executive produce the as-yet-untitled project which tells the true story of the 2021 Cubs Football team, where a Deaf team had an undefeated season and earned a spot in the California State Championship game for the first time in its school history. Kotsur will play the team’s coach.

Acclaimed sports drama veteran writer Ron Shelton (Bull Durham) is attached to direct the pilot, executive produce, as well as write the pilot along with Ben Shelton (Candy Jar) who will write and executive produce. Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin (Coda) will also executive produce. Kevin Falls (The West Wing) will executive produce and will serve as showrunner.

The project is being developed by ABC Signature and Disney Branded Television and is described as a series that “not only recounts the historical undefeated football season but is a groundbreaking story about the Deaf community, both on and off the field. Playing mostly hearing teams, the Cubs passed and ran through their league surprising everyone but themselves. Their success captured the hearts of the entire nation … The series portrays students, teachers, and families, the challenges they face and the successes they achieve in this world. The writing and production team, both in front of and behind the cameras, will include artists from the Deaf community.”

Additional executive producers include Bert Salke (Alaska); Gary Foster (Sleepless In Seattle); Russ Krasnoff (Community); Rainn Wilson (The Office); Jack Jason, Bill Horberg (The Queen’s Gambit), and Christina Lurie (Persuasion). John Maucere (No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie) an alumnus of California School for the Deaf, Riverside, will consult and co-produce.