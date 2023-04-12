Skip to main content
‘True Detective: Night Country’ Teaser Trailer Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis Released by HBO

The moody drama anthology moves to Alaska for its fourth edition.

HBO has revealed the first teaser trailer for the return of True Detective.

The crime anthology’s long-awaited fourth iteration, True Detective: Night Country, stars Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and boxer and actress Kali Reis comes from writer-director Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid).

The storyline description reads as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

López takes over showrunning duties from series creator Nic Pizzolatto and writes and directs all the episodes. The season marks the return of the franchise after four years.

The teaser was revealed today during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming
service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Executive producers include Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL, as well as Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Woody Harrelson, Matthew
McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Pizzolatto. Princess Daazhraii Johnson,Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman will also produce.

There’s no official premiere date as of yet.

