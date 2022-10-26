‘True Detective’ Adds Trio to Season 4 Cast

HBO’s True Detective has rounded out the main cast for its fourth season.

The anthology series has added newcomer Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand to its ensemble. They join the previously cast Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett and Anna Lambe.

The coming season, subtitled Night Country and set in Alaska, will be the first not written and run by series creator Nic Pizzolatto (he retains an executive producer credit). Issa López (Shudder’s Tigers Are Not Afraid) serves as showrunner and will also direct several episodes.

The logline for season four reads, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Niviâna will play Navarro’s sister Julia, who is battling demons both in her history and in her mind. Lablanc plays Leah, Danvers’ stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity. Montgrand will play Eddie Qavvik, Navarro’s love interest and a local musher with deep connections in Ennis.

Niviâna is a writer, poet and climate activist in her native Greenland. True Detective marks her first on-screen role. Lablanc’s (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota) credits include Spectrum’s Long Slow Exhale and Paramount+’s upcoming Pet Sematary prequel; she’s repped by Liberman Zerman Management. Montgrand (Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation) has appeared in Legends of Tomorrow and Altered Carbon and has a role in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. He is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.

López executive produces True Detective: Night Country with Foster, Barry Jenkins and his Pastel partners Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, writer Alan Page Arriaga, season one stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, season one director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Pizzolatto, Richard Brown and Steve Golin. Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman are producers.