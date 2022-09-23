‘True Detective’ Season 4 Adds 5 to Cast

HBO’s return of True Detective is rounding out its cast.

John Hawkes (Deadwood, Winter’s Bone), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, The Leftovers), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter franchise), Finn Bennett (Domina, The Nevers) and Anna Lambe (Three Pines, Trickster) have been added to the roster for season four of the crime drama anthology, which is currently in pre-production.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, as has already been announced, lead the upcoming season, called Night Country. True Detective last aired in 2019.

The logline for season four, True Detective: Night Country, reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The upcoming season again marks a new cast, location and story, as well as a creative overhaul behind the camera.

Issa López is showrunner, writer, director and exec producer, with star Foster exec producing as well as Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Mari Jo Winkler; Chris Mundy; writer Alan Page Arriaga; Anonymous Content; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; and Nic Pizzolatto.

Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman are producers.

True Detective premiered in 2014 to widespread popularity and acclaim with a story by Pizzolatto, starring McConaughey and Harrelson and directed by Fukunaga. They have remained executive producers.

New character descriptions are as follows: Hawkes plays Hank Prior, a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface; Eccleston plays Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police and a political animal with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers (Foster); Shaw plays Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past full of secrets; Bennett plays Peter Prior, Liz Danvers’ protégé and apprentice — both for better or worse; and Lambe plays Kayla Malee, a young nurse with little patience for anybody that messes with her family.

Hawkes is repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment; Eccleston by Independent and Principal Entertainment; Shaw by Independent and CAA; Bennett by Tavistock Wood; and Lambe by Kirk Talent Agency, LBI Entertainment and Yorn Levine Barnes.