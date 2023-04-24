‘Truth Be Told’ Done at Apple After 3 Seasons

Truth Be Told has told its last story.

Star and exec producer Octavia Spencer on Monday revealed that her Apple TV+ anthology series will not return for a fourth season on the streaming service. “I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” she posted on her Instagram page.

Apple confirmed the news Monday as well, with head of programming Matt Cherniss calling it an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Spencer and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner on the series. “It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of ‘Truth Be Told,’ a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe,” he said in a statement. “This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

Season three of the anthology, which starred Gabrielle Union, wrapped its run in March. The series hailed from showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman and has featured such stars as Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge and Tracie Thoms.

Spellman exec produced alongside Maisha Closson, who served as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. Truth Be Told was produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

This marks the latest cancellation at Apple, with Truth Be Told joining one-and-dones including Mr. Corman, Dear Edward, Shantaram and Little Voice.