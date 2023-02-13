Tubi Fakes Out Viewers With 2023 Super Bowl Ad: “Poised to Be the Troublemaker”

The streaming service Tubi had everyone questioning where their TV remotes were when its 2023 Super Bowl ad aired on Sunday.

In the 15-second spot, it appeared that the Super Bowl LVII broadcast returned from a commercial break with Fox Sports announcers, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. But suddenly, it seemed like the screen had been taken over by someone scrolling over to the Tubi TV app and searching through the streaming services’ library for something to watch.

In the video’s caption on YouTube, Tubi wrote, “No, you didn’t sit on the remote. But on Super Bowl Sunday, we fooled audiences into thinking they did.”

The commercial, called “Interface Interruption,” also picked up some buzz on social media with people sharing their reactions. One person tweeted, “Tubi got some people yelling at people on the couch for sure.” Another person wrote, “Tubi commercial had me thinking I sat on the remote.”

Greg Hahn, co-founder and CCO at Mischief, who produced the ad in partnership with Tubi, said, “Nicole [chief marketing officer at Tubi] and the Tubi team came to us with a unique brief for the streaming sector: Reveal Tubi to the world, personality-first. Not title-first. These spots reveal a personality we’ve had fun creating over the past few months: Quirky, playful and a bit unexpected. Tubi is poised to be the troublemaker of the streaming world.”

During Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

