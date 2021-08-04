‘Tuca & Bertie’ Renewed for Third Season at Adult Swim

Adult Swim is sticking with Tuca & Bertie.

The WarnerMedia cable outlet has renewed the animated series starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong for a third season. Adult Swim revived the show after Netflix canceled it following its first season in 2019.

Adult Swim has also secured international rights to seasons two and three and will make Tuca & Bertie available globally via its platforms.

Season two premiered on Adult Swim in June and has been a solid draw for the outlet thus far. It has also drawn more teenagers and young women to its Sunday timeslot, increasing the ratings for the 12-17 age group by 65 percent and drawing 38 percent more women 18-24 than prior shows in the time period. It also consistently wins its slot (excluding sports) among teens, adults 18-24 and 18-34 and several key male demographics.

Haddish (Tuca) and Wong (Bertie) play the title characters, a toucan and thrush who are best friends and help each other navigate life. The voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, series creator Lisa Hanawalt, John Early and Reggie Watts.

Hanawalt (Bojack Horseman) executive produces with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company produces the series, with the animation being done at Shadowmachine.