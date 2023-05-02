×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Emmys: TV Academy to Accommodate FYC Event Changes as Result of Writers Strike (Exclusive)

Under normal circumstances, networks and streamers would face a financial penalty if such an event fell apart and needed to be canceled.

TV Academy to Accommodate FYC Event Changes Amid Writers Strike
Emmy statuettes Getty Images

The Television Academy will be accommodating its “partners” — networks, streamers, etc. — whose Emmy campaign plans are being impacted by the writers strike that was announced on Monday evening, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

These partners have already drawn, via a lottery, dates for TV Academy-sanctioned FYC events, which they are then contracted to carry out. Under normal circumstances, they would face a financial penalty if such an event fell apart and needed to be canceled.

The leadership of the TV Academy, however, has decided to modify its guidelines on cancelations and fee refunds in light of the current circumstances.

In a notification that will be sent at noon PST, the TV Academy will offer its partners three options for how to handle their already-scheduled FYC events: (1) proceed with a scheduled FYC event as planned and contracted; (2) proceed with an event with an adjusted panel or without a panel; (3) cancel the event without a penalty fee.

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad