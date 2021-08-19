Emmys: TV Academy Requiring COVID-19 Testing, Proof of Vaccination for Attendees

Amid rising concerns over the Delta variant and a surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy attendees will be required to test negative for COVID-19 in addition to showing proof of vaccination for this year’s award shows.

“An added requirement for attendees has been issued: In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” the TV academy shared in a statement.

The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes:

For attendees to the Saturday, Sept. 11, Creative Arts ceremony: On or after Thursday, Sept. 9.

For attendees to either of the Sunday, Sept. 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: On or after Friday, Sept. 10.

For attendees to the Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS telecast: On or after Friday, Sept. 17.

Still to be determined are whether attendees will be required to wear masks. L.A. county currently requires the use of masks inside commercial venues.

The TV Academy also announced that two more categories have been added to the primetime telecast on CBS: Variety sketch series and variety special (live).

The Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. Though the event is outside, the show will take place within a fully air-conditioned tent.