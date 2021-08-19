Emmys: TV Academy Requiring COVID-19 Testing, Proof of Vaccination for Attendees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Amid rising concerns over the Delta variant and a surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy attendees will be required to test negative for COVID-19 in addition to showing proof of vaccination for this year’s award shows.
“An added requirement for attendees has been issued: In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” the TV academy shared in a statement.
The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes:
For attendees to the Saturday, Sept. 11, Creative Arts ceremony: On or after Thursday, Sept. 9.
For attendees to either of the Sunday, Sept. 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: On or after Friday, Sept. 10.
For attendees to the Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS telecast: On or after Friday, Sept. 17.
Still to be determined are whether attendees will be required to wear masks. L.A. county currently requires the use of masks inside commercial venues.
The TV Academy also announced that two more categories have been added to the primetime telecast on CBS: Variety sketch series and variety special (live).
The Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. Though the event is outside, the show will take place within a fully air-conditioned tent.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Live Feed
Derek Tsang to Direct Netflix’s ‘Three-Body Problem’ from ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners (Exclusive)
-
The White Lotus
Connie Britton Recalls Waiting for Spirits With ‘The White Lotus’ Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge
-
Script to Scene
Script to Scene: ‘PEN15’ Co-Creator and Star Details “Tough Episode” Where Maya and Anna’s Friendship Is Tested
-
Spike Lee
Spike Lee, New Yorkers Remember COVID, 9/11 Tragedies During Screening of ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2’
-