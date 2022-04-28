‘Dopesick,’ ‘Insecure’ Among TV Academy Honors Recipients

The Television Academy has announced the recipients of its 15th Television Academy Honors, recognizing programs and their producers who have used the power of television to fuel social change.

The seven programs recognized this year are Black and Missing, Dopesick, Insecure, It’s a Sin, Reservation Dogs, Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition and The Year Earth Changed.

The issues raised by this year’s honorees, spanning fiction and nonfiction work, include racism, law enforcement, addiction, AIDS, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on nature, immigration, Native American representation, anti-Asian American hate and issues facing Black women.

“Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world. These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community,” TV Academy CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change.”

The TV Honors selection committee is also giving special recognition to three other programs: Fauci, Maid and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

Jill Sanford, governor for the children’s programming peer group, who chaired this year’s honors selection committee, said, “The Academy Honors committee was delighted to receive so many extraordinary submissions for this award, and we were inspired by the groundbreaking production and storytelling from throughout our industry. We applaud the producers, directors and performers who have used their voices and platforms to elevate these important social issues and initiate change.”

The Honors recipients will be recognized during a celebration this summer.