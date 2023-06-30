‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Last of Us’ Lead TV Critics Awards Nominations

'Succession,' 'The Bear' and 'The Last of Us' lead the TCA Awards nominations.

HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us as well as FX/Hulu comedy The Bear lead all nominations for the 39th annual Television Critics Association’s awards.

The nominations, voted on by the more than 200 members of the Television Critics Association, also saw HBO and its streaming counterpart, Max, lead all platforms with a combined 20 nods including five each for Succession and Last of Us and two apiece for Barry, The Other Two and The White Lotus.

FX — which produces The Bear (five) followed in second place with 10, while Disney+ (Andor) and Peacock (Poker Face) tied for third with nine apiece.

The coveted program of the year race featured last year’s winner, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, joined by Andor, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Poker Face, Succession, The Bear, The Last of Us, The Other Two and The White Lotus.

The outstanding new program, which has been a category that helps crown some of the TV industry’s next awards darlings, features Andor, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Peacock’s Mrs. Davis and Poker Face, Apple’s Shrinking, The Bear and The Last of Us.

The best drama category features three previous winners in Better Call Saul and Succession, with Andor, Interview With the Vampire, The Good Fight, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets joining the fray.

The comedy series category again features last year’s winner, Abbott Elementary, as well as Barry, Poker Face, FX’s Reservation Dogs, Shrinking, The Bear, The Other Two and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone — from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

The TCA Awards will be announced Aug. 7 despite the fact that the summer press tour has been canceled in the wake of Hollywood’s labor strife that includes the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. Winners of the TCA’s Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date.

A full list of this year’s TCA nominations follows.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

NETWORK TALLY

HBO | Max – 20

FX – 10

Disney+ – 9

Peacock – 9

PBS/PBS KIDS – 7

Apple TV+ – 6

AMC – 5

Netflix – 5

ABC – 4

Hulu – 4

Amazon Freevee – 3

Paramount+ – 3

Showtime – 3

Bravo – 2

NBC – 2

Prime Video – 2

CBS – 1

Disney Channel – 1

ESPN – 1

MTV – 1

National Geographic – 1

The Roku Channel – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“Succession” – HBO | Max – 5

“The Bear” – FX – 5

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max – 5

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC – 4

“Poker Face” – Peacock – 4

“Andor” – 3

“Better Call Saul” – AMC – 3

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee – 3

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock – 3

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+ – 3

“Barry” – HBO | Max – 2

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC – 2

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+ – 2

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max – 2

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max – 2