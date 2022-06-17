TV Execs Corie Henson, Todd Weiser Exiting Warner Bros. Discovery

Two more executives are departing Warner Bros. Discovery.

Todd Weiser and Corie Henson are leaving their respective roles.

Henson served as executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. She led and oversaw unscripted creative development and production for all three cable brands after joining WarnerMedia in December 2019.

Henson oversaw competition shows such as TBS’ The Cube and Wipeout, TNT’s Shaq Life and truTV’s Big Trick Energy.

Before that, Henson was at Fox Broadcasting Company, where she served as Executive Vice President of Alternative Entertainment and oversaw all development and current franchises – including hits The Masked Singer and MasterChef.

The move follow last month’s exit of Brett Weitz as the general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

While Weiser has been Senior Vice President, Programming and Development at Food Network and Cooking Channel since 2019. Before that, Weiser was the director of program development at Animal Planet.

He joined Food Network in 2013 as Vice President, Programming and Development where he launched shows such as Holiday Baking Championship and the relaunch of Restaurant: Impossible.

Following the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger closing in April, Warner Bros. Discovery has been embarking on cost-cutting as part of a promise to cut $3 billion from its balance sheet by 2023. Layoffs have been expected as part of the cost-savings effort.