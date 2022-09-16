U.S. TV News Networks Scramble to Cover the Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into The Palace of Westminster by guardsmen on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 is shaping up to be a global spectacle. World leaders, including President Biden, will be in attendance, and the world’s media will be there too.

The Queen’s funeral will be the first time such an event has been broadcast on television. In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne, the funeral procession of King George VI was televised in the U.K., but the funeral itself remained private. Not so this time.

While the BBC will be the official broadcaster of the proceedings, every U.S. TV news organization will be in attendance, flying in many of their top anchors and blowing up their typical programming lineups to carry it live.

Here’s what’s planned from the U.S. TV news networks.

ABC News

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and World News anchor David Muir will lead ABC’s coverage beginning at 5:30 AM Monday. They will be joined by ABC team of correspondents and contributors.

ABC’s coverage will also stream online through ABC News Live.

CBS News

CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King and Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS’ coverage from London, which will air on the broadcast network and stream for free online.

King and O’Donnell will be joined by CBS News royal contributor’s Tina Brown, Julian Payne, Roya Nikkhah, Amanda Foreman, and former BBC royal correspondent Wesley Kerr.

NBC News

NBC will have Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as Nightly News anchor Lester Holt in London leading coverage of the funeral from Westminster Abbey beginning at 5:30 AM ET. Holt will also anchor Nightly from London that evening.

NBC will have anchors, contributors and correspondents spread across the U.K., including Tom Llamas, Keir Simmons, Kelly Cobiella and Molly Hunter, as well as Wilfred Frost, Daisy McAndrew and Andrew Roberts.

The broadcast will air on NBC, and stream on NBC News’ streaming platforms.

Fox News

Fox has anchor Martha MacCallum leading coverage from London, which kicks off at 4 AM Monday, pre-empting Fox & Friends. MacCallum will be based at The Canada Gate at Buckingham Palace, and will be joined on set by Fox & Friends anchor Ainsley Earhardt and TalkTV host Piers Morgan.

Live coverage from correspondents Greg Palkot, Amy Kellogg, Jonathan Hunt, and Alex Hogan will continue throughout the day.

CNN

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will lead CNN’s coverage from London, beginning at 5 AM. They will be joined in London by Christiane Amanpour, Max Foster and Richard Quest, with Don Lemon joining from New York.

The cable news channel will also have correspondents across London, from Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle to the parade route.

Nada Bashir, Matthew Chance, Bianca Nobilo, Nic Robertson, Isa Soares, Anna Stewart and Clarissa Ward will provide minute-by-minute updates on the ground, while Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley contribute from New York. CNN royal historian Kate Williams, CNN royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith and CNN contributor Trisha Goddard will also provide analysis.

Coverage will stream live, without the need for a cable subscription.

MSNBC

MSNBC’s coverage of the funeral will begin at 3 AM, led by Chris Jansing in London. Starting at 5 AM, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist and Katty Kay will anchor a special edition of Morning Joe from London.

Jansing, Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell will take over coverage at 10 AM.

PBS

If American viewers want the same coverage that TV viewers in the U.K. will be seeing, PBS will be simulcasting the BBC’s uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s funeral, beginning at 4 AM. PBS will also air the BBC’s primetime special The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day, beginning at 8 PM.