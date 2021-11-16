TV Pilots 2022: The Complete Broadcast Guide

Broadcast Pilot Season continues to evolve.

After the pandemic wiped out Pilot Season 2020, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW had a mix of dramas and comedies that carried over from before COVID-19 and scripts that were developed during quarantine. The shows that emerged from Pilot Season 2020+ are now on the air — see CBS’ Ghosts and ABC’s The Wonder Years — and on deck for midseason.

At the same time, the five broadcast networks have dramatically reduced the volume of scripts they’re respectively buying. Gone are the days when the Big Four each buy north of 300 comedy and drama scripts. As the line between a hit and a miss has evaporated, networks increasingly showed more patience with their scripted investments and reviewing such data as 30 days of delayed viewing and streaming performance.

The pandemic has also forced the broadcast networks to evolve the ways in which they approach pilot season. Casting nearly 100 dramas and comedies and competing with cable networks and streamers for top talent, locations and directors are a thing of the past. Instead, the five broadcast nets have shifted — like cable and streaming — to a year-round development model. So while the traditional TV calendar remains, the networks have now gotten a jump on pilot orders and, in some cases, on May’s series orders. We typically publish this annual guide in January but considering the early orders, we’re posting early as additional pilot pickups are expected to come before year’s end.

With all of the above in mind, here’s a look at the pilots in contention for the 2022-23 broadcast season as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW sift through scripts and march forward in a bid to find the next breakout hits.

Bookmark THR.com/PilotSeason, as well as this page, as The Hollywood Reporter will update this guide throughout the season with the latest pilot orders, castings and eventual series pickups.

ABC COMEDY

The Son-in-Law

Logline: The comedy follows a salt of the earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents — even as he’s a difficult to impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.

Cast:

Team: W/EP Ajay Saghal (The Carmichael Show); EP Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha)

Studio: 20th Television

Format: Single-camera

Location:

ABC DRAMA

L.A. Law

Logline: An update of the NBC Emmy-winning drama that sees the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvent itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

Cast: Blair Underwood, Corbin Bernsen

Team: W/EP Marc Guggenheim, Ubah Mohamed (Legends of Tomorrow); EP Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Blair Underwood; D/EP Anthony Hemingway

Studio: 20th Television, Steven Bochco Productions

Location:

Untitled Alaska newspaper drama

Logline: The drama revolves around a star journalist (Swank) who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep and finds redemption personally and professionally after joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

Cast: Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry (Scandal)

Team: W/EP/D Tom McCarthy; EP Bert Salke, Melissa Wells, Hilary Swank, Kyle Hopkins, Ryan Binkley

Studio: 20th Television, Co-lab21, Slow Pony

Location:

CBS COMEDY

No orders yet.

CBS DRAMA

The Never Game

Logline: The Never Game revolves around survivalist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley, This Is Us), who roams the country as a “reward seeker” and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries as he contends with his own fractured family.

Cast: Justin Hartley

Team: W/EP Michael Cooney (Identity); EP Justin Hartley; D/EP Ken Olin (This Is Us)

Studio: 20th Television

Location:

True Lies (rolled from last season)

Logline: Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage. Based on the 1994 James Cameron movie.

Cast: Steve Howey (Shameless), Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding), Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman

Team: W/EP Matt Nix; EP James Cameron, Mary Viola, Rae Sanchini; EP/D McG

Studio: 20th Television, Lightstorm Entertainment, Wonderland Sound and Vision, Flying Glass of Milk Productions

Location:

FOX COMEDY

Grimsburg — animated straight to series order (for 2023)

Logline: Revolves around Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm), a great detective who can’t crack his own family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Cast: Jon Hamm

Team: W/co-EP Catlan McClelland, Matthew Schlissel; EP Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel; EP/showrunner Chadd Gindin (The Cleveland Show)

Studio: Fox Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment

Krapopolis — animated straight to series order (for 2022)

Logline: Set in ancient Greece and follows a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities.

Cast: Hannah Waddingham, Richaro Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell

Team: W/EP Dan Harmon; EP/showrunner Jordan Young

Studio: Fox Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment

FOX DRAMA

Accused — straight to series order

Logline: Based on a BAFTA-winning British show created by Jimmy McGovern, the anthology drama opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves. Each season will focus on a different crime.

Cast:

Team: W/EP Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland), David Shore; EP Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Sita Williams, Jimmy McGovern, Roxy Spencer

Studio: Sony Pictures Television, Fox Entertainment

Location:

The Last Police

Logline: The drama follows a small-town police detective (Blu Hunt, New Mutants) who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she’s been chosen to save humanity. Meanwhile, her cynical partner (Reno Wilson, Good Girls) can’t decide what he’ll enjoy more: her delusional failure or the end of the world itself. Based on Ben Winters’ novel The Last Policeman.

Cast: Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis, Derek Phillips, Courtney Dietz, Troy Kotsur

Team: W/EP/D Kyle Killen; EP Ben Winters, Scott Pennington

Studio: 20th Television, Fox Entertainment, Chapter Eleven, Anonymous Content

Location:

NBC COMEDY

Lopez vs. Lopez

Logline: A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

Cast: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez

Team: W/EP Debby Wolfe (The Conners, One Day at a Time); EP Bruce Helford (ABC’s George Lopez), George Lopez, Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg; P Mayan Lopez

Studio: Universal Television, Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, 3 Arts

Format: Multicamera

Location:

Hungry

Logline: A group of friends who belong to a food issues support group help one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Cast: Demi Lovato, Valerie Bertinelli, Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley Kelly, Jay Klaitz, Rory O’Malley, Christian Magby

Team: W/EP Suzanne Martin (Hot in Cleveland); EP Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, James Shin

Studio: Universal Television, Hazy Mills, SB Projects

Format: Single-camera

Location:

NBC DRAMA



No formal orders yet.

THE CW DRAMA

No formal orders yet.

Send tips to: Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com and Rick.Porter@THR.com.