TV Ratings: ‘Janet Jackson’ Scores for Lifetime, A&E

Lifetime and A&E’s documentary Janet Jackson took control of Friday night’s cable ratings.

The first two (of four) hours chronicling the life of the Grammy-winning pop star averaged a combined 3 million viewers — way above the typical averages for both networks. The doc also drew a 0.66 rating among adults 18-49 across its two hours, beating everything on Nielsen-measured TV in primetime. Janet Jackson also led cable among adults 18-34 and 25-54.

Lifetime drew about two thirds of the audience, averaging 1.9 million at the 8 p.m. and 2.11 million for the second episode at 9 p.m. A&E had 925,000 viewers for the first hour and 1.06 million for the second. The demographic ratings broke along similar lines, with Lifetime averaging 0.42 for the two hours and A&E 0.24.

In primetime on cable, only Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.23 million) brought in more total viewers. An NBA game on ESPN (Lakers-Hornets) was the closest competitor in adults 18-49 with a 0.43 rating.

The third and fourth installments of Janet Jackson aired Saturday on the two outlets; final ratings for that night will be available early Tuesday.

On the broadcast networks Friday, CBS’ Blue Bloods had the most total viewers with 6.1 million. ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown tied for the lead among adults 18-49 at 0.56.

