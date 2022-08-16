TV Ratings: ‘Better Call Saul’ Ends With Three-Season High

- Share this article on Facebook
The final episode of Better Call Saul drew the show’s biggest audience in three seasons — a span of more than five years.
Monday’s series finale for the Breaking Bad spinoff averaged 1.8 million viewers for AMC, a same-day season high by almost 400,000 viewers (the season premiere in April had 1.42 million viewers). The episode, “Saul Gone,” also had more viewers than any episode in season five, or season four — or any Saul installment since the third-season finale back in June 2017 drew 1.85 million people on its first night.
Those numbers will only grow, of course, with delayed viewing and streaming. Better Call Saul has been adding about a million viewers with three days of DVR playback this season, according to Nielsen, and AMC says the show has performed well on its AMC+ streaming platform (though as is often the case with streaming services, there’s no public data to back up the claim).
The Better Call Saul finale also averaged a 0.47 rating among adults 18-49, its best mark in the key ad demographic since the season five premiere in 2020.
Elsewhere Monday, The Bachelorette led primetime on the broadcast networks with 3.29 million viewers and a 0.76 in the 18-49 demo. Fox News’ The Five was the most watched cable program with 3.6 million viewers, and WWE Monday Night Raw on USA led the 18-49 chart on cable with a 0.53 rating.
