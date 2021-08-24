TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Edges NFL Preseason

Week two of Bachelor in Paradise snagged Monday’s top adults 18-49 rating, beating out an NFL preseason game on ESPN. Both telecasts ceded the total-viewer lead to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

Bachelor in Paradise built on last week’s premiere for ABC in both the 18-49 demographic (1.04 rating vs. 0.93) and total viewers (3.41 million, up from 3.23 million). The debut of The Ultimate Surfer didn’t fare so well, managing a first-night audience of just 1.43 million viewers and a 0.34 in the key ad demo.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen scored the second-best 18-49 rating on the broadcast networks with a 0.62, to go along with 2.54 million viewers. Animated shows Housebroken (0.23, 858,000) and Duncanville (0.2, 663,000) dropped off considerably in the 9 o’clock hour.

American Ninja Warrior drew 3.21 million viewers on NBC, good for second on the broadcast nets, and a 0.45 in adults 18-49. The Wall came in at 2.57 million viewers and 0.4 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most watched primetime show across all of Nielsen-measured TV Monday with an audience of just under 3.7 million viewers. ESPN’s coverage of the New Orleans Saints’ 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game averaged 3.37 million viewers and a 0.99 among adults 18-49. It easily led all of cable in the latter measure; WWE Monday Night Raw on USA was second with an average of 0.64 over its three hours.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.