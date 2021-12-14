TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Improves, ‘All American’ Reaches Season Highs

The final performance episode of The Voice pulled in its biggest audience since early October, but most of those viewers didn’t stick around for the premiere of comedy series Grand Auto. A simulcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC delivered the night’s biggest total audience, and The CW’s All American scored season highs for same-day viewing.

The Voice delivered 7.28 million viewers for its next to last episode of the season, the biggest first-night audience for the show since Oct. 4. Its 0.73 rating among adults 18-49 was on par with recent weeks. American Auto‘s premiere at 10 p.m. brought in more modest numbers: 2.95 million viewers and a 0.36 in the 18-49 demographic. A second episode at 10:30 p.m. slipped to 1.87 million and 0.27.

Monday Night Football delivered 14.55 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, with the latter (7.92 million) getting the majority of the audience. That’s the fourth biggest audience of the season for the franchise, behind the season opener, the Sept. 27 telecast and last week’s game.

At The CW, All American delivered same-day highs in both total viewers (699,000) and adults 18-49 (0.24 rating), while 4400 (395,000 viewers, 0.09 in 18-49) was up a little week to week. Fox’s special Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip drew 1.14 million viewers and a 0.26 in the key ad demo. CBS aired repeats in primetime.

Outside of Monday Night Football and related programming, Fox News’ The Five was the most watched on cable Monday with 3.33 million viewers. WWE Monday Night Raw on USA led the non-NFL cable slate in adults 18-49, averaging a 0.38 rating over its three hours.

