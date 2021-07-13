TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Keeps Monday Broadcast Lead, Home Run Derby Scores

The Bachelorette spent another week atop the Monday broadcast ratings, leading the networks in both the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 and total viewers. ESPN, meanwhile, scored big with its coverage of baseball’s Home Run Derby, and over the weekend, meanwhile, the NBA Finals and the European soccer championship drew Sunday’s biggest audiences.

The Home Run Derby led all of primetime with 7.13 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, the biggest audience for the contest since 2017. ESPN had almost 90 percent of that audience (6.36 million), while the alternate presentation on ESPN2 averaged 767,000. The audience peaked at nearly 8.7 million viewers for the “swing-off” between Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.

The Bachelorette scored a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo and 3.72 million viewers for ABC Monday, topping primetime in both measures. It was up from its holiday airing a week ago and on par with its season average. The Celebrity Dating Game followed with a 0.4 in the demo and 2.28 million viewers, also in line with its same-day average.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen finished second among adults 18-49 with a 0.7, and CBS’ rerun of The Neighborhood (3.36 million viewers) and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.32 million) were the only other broadcast shows to top 3 million viewers.

On Sunday, game 3 of the NBA Finals delivered 9.02 million viewers — down slightly from Thursday’s second game (9.38 million) but up 51 percent over game 3 in 2020. Through three games the series is running 33 percent ahead of last year, which was delayed several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains well behind previous years, however.

Italy’s penalty shootout win over England in the final of UEFA’s Euro 2020 tournament (delayed a year due to the pandemic) brought in 6.49 million viewers for ESPN, a 43 percent bump over the final match in 2016 (France vs. Portugal, 4.53 million). An additional 2.9 million people watched on Univision, which makes it the most watched European soccer match ever on Spanish-language TV in the United States.

