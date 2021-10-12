TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Dips for Mark Harmon’s Farewell

The final episode of NCIS for long-time star Mark Harmon pulled in a slightly smaller audience Monday than it did a week ago — though it still led Monday’s broadcast offerings in total viewers. The Voice remained No. 1 among adults 18-49, and Fox’s 911 continued a steady opening to its season.

On cable, ESPN’s telecast — the first of the year without a simulcast on ESPN2 — had a season low but still improved on the same week from 2020. A pair of baseball playoff games in primetime also drew decent audiences.

Harmon’s NCIS farewell (which wasn’t promoted as such in advance) drew 7.66 million viewers and a 0.56 rating among adults 18-49, both same-day lows for the season so far. The Neighborhood (5.37 million, 0.62) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.12 million, 0.53) were steady, and NCIS: Hawai’i (5.29 million, 0.42) slipped a little bit as well.

The Voice inched down on NBC, scoring 7.01 million viewers and a 0.92 in the 18-49 demographic vs. 7.48 million and 0.96 last week. Ordinary Joe, however, improved week to week in both measures with 2.94 million viewers and a 0.45 demo rating, both of which are the best since its Sept. 20 premiere.

On Fox, 911‘s 5.25 million viewers and 0.85 demo rating are identical to last week’s numbers. The Big Leap had slightly fewer total viewers (1.25 million) than a week ago but ticked up two hundredths of a point to 0.25 in adults 18-49. Dancing With the Stars (4.62 million, 0.69) and The Good Doctor (3.74 million, 0.38) both came down a little bit for ABC.

Monday Night Football averaged 11.33 million viewers for ESPN, the lowest mark of the season so far and down about 1.5 million people from a week ago. The game was, however, 6 percent bigger than the same night in 2020 (10.69 million).

TBS drew 3.55 million people for its National League division series game (Dodgers-Giants) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fox Sports 1’s American League game (Red Sox-Rays) earlier in the evening delivered 3.3 million viewers.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.