TV Ratings: ‘911,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Edge ‘The Voice’ in Demo

After leading the first four Mondays of the season among adults 18-49, The Voice slipped to third place in the key ad demographic on the broadcast networks. Fox’s 911 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars both edged the NBC mainstay.

NCIS was once again the most watched show on the broadcast nets, matching last week’s viewer tally in the first episode since long-time lead Mark Harmon’s exit. improved on its performance from year ago and per usual led all of TV across the ratings board.

Though 911 was slightly down in adults 18-49 from a week ago, its 0.8 rating was good enough to lead broadcast in primetime; it averaged 5.28 million viewers, a tick higher than last week. The Big Leap followed with a 0.23 in the key demo and 1.19 million viewers, down a little bit.

Dancing With the Stars hit a four-week high with 5.02 million viewers and a 0.77 in adults 18-49 for ABC. The Voice still had a bigger total audience (6.36 million), but it was at lows in both viewers and adults 18-49 (0.76). NBC closed the night with Ordinary Joe (2.43 million and 0.37), which was down week to week.

At CBS, NCIS drew 7.65 million viewers, almost exactly the same as the 7.66 million for Harmon’s last episode on Oct. 12. It was up in adults 18-49 at 0.62 (vs. 0.56 last week). The Neighborhood (5.3 million viewers, 0.67 in 18-49) had its best demo rating of the fall, Bob Hearts Abishola (5.05 million, 0.53) was steady, and NCIS: Hawai’i (5.35 million, 0.48) improved a little.

Monday Night Football (12.53 million viewers) was up by about 11 percent over the same week in 2020 (11.32 million), its fourth straight week of year to year growth. Game three of the American League championship series on FS1 was the top non-football program on cable with 3.54 million viewers.

