TV Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Hits Season High, ‘Voice’ Rebounds

The Good Doctor gathered its largest audience of the season on Monday, and The Voice recovered some after hitting a season low a week ago. The CW’s All American and 4400 premiered to decent numbers, and as usual, ESPN’s Monday Night Football led all of TV in primetime.

The Good Doctor averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 0.41 rating among adults 18-49 on ABC, topping 4 million same-day viewers for the first time this season. Dancing With the Stars was down a little week to week, coming in at 4.86 million viewers and a 0.71 in the key ad sales demographic.

On NBC, The Voice drew 6.9 million people and a 0.85 in the 18-49 demo, up from 6.36 million (a season low) and 0.76 last week. Ordinary Joe was steady in total viewers at 2.44 million but slipped to a season low 0.31 in adults 18-49.

All American opened its fourth season on The CW with 638,000 viewers and a 0.23 in adults 18-49, off some in viewers from last season’s average but right in line with its 2020-21 demo rating. The series premiere of alien abduction drama 4400 scored 535,000 viewers and a 0.1 in the demo.

Fox’s The Big Leap suffered season lows (1.04 million viewers, 0.18 in 18-49) without 911 as a lead-in; instead the network aired a Masked Singer clip show (2.28 million, 0.39) that came in well below 911‘s usual numbers in the 8 p.m. slot. CBS had a night of reruns.

Monday Night Football brought in 12.8 million viewers, including 1.61 million (about 12.5 percent of the total) for the ESPN2 simulcast led by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.