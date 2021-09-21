TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Scores Top Series Debut Monday

The 2021-22 TV season opened Monday with a decidedly mixed bag for several new series and veterans NCIS and The Voice leading primetime ratings. ESPN’s Monday Night Football had a solid showing as well — and the alternate “Manning-cast” on ESPN2 more than doubled its audience from a week ago.

Of the three rookies premiering Monday night, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i drew the largest audience (6.58 million viewers) by a sizable margin. NBC’s Ordinary Joe posted 3.9 million viewers and a 0.52 rating among adults 18-49, just edging NCIS: Hawai’i‘s 0.51 in the demo and topping NBC’s average in the time period last season. Fox’s The Big Leap came in at 1.47 million viewers and a 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic (its first two episodes have also been available on Hulu and Fox digital platforms for the past week).

NCIS: Hawai’i got a good amount of help from NCIS flagship, whose 8.45 million viewers led the broadcast night. It drew a 0.73 in adults 18-49. Comedies The Neighborhood (5.28 million viewers, 0.63 in 18-49) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.43 million, 0.54) were close to their 2020-21 averages in viewers (Bob topped last season, in fact) but down in the demo.

The Voice was the lone broadcast show to top a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, premiering with a 1.08 to go along with 7.22 million viewers — a little behind the 1.2 and 8.2 million for last fall’s debut. Fox’s 911 was the top scripted show in adults 18-49 with a 0.76, and it drew 5.08 million viewers.

ABC got 5.47 million viewers and a 0.92 in the 18-49 demo from the premiere of Dancing With the Stars — down from last season’s debut (which came a week before the official start of the season) but in line with its 18-49 average from a year ago.

Monday Night Football delivered a combined 13.76 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2 — with ESPN2 making up 1.86 million, about 13.5 percent, of the total. That’s more than double the amount of people who watched Peyton and Eli Manning talk football on ESPN2 for MNF‘s premiere last week (800,000).

WWE Monday Night Raw was the top non-football show on cable in adults 18-49, averaging 0.49 over its three hours on USA. Fox News’ The Five was the most watched cable show (3.55 million viewers) outside the NFL sphere.

All of Monday’s broadcast shows will see substantial growth via delayed viewing and streaming.

