TV Ratings: ‘911,’ CBS Comedies Grow in Week 2

Three veteran series — 911, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola — improved their ratings on the second Monday of the season, while of three first-year shows, NCIS: Hawai’i held up the best.

ESPN’s telecast was also up over last week and the comparable week a year ago, leading all of TV in primetime.

Fox’s 911 grew in both total viewers (5.45 million, up from 5.08 million for last week’s premiere) and adults 18-49 rating (0.85, from 0.76). Episode two of The Big Leap was about even with its on-air premiere in total viewers (1.46 million vs. 1.47 million last week) and declined slightly in adults 18-49 (0.25 vs. 0.29).

At CBS, comedies The Neighborhood (5.41 million viewers, 0.66 in 18-49) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.49 million, 0.59) improved in both total audience and the 18-49 demographic. NCIS was the most watched show on the broadcast networks with 8.06 million viewers and scored a 0.71 in the key demo, coming close to last week’s 8.45 million and 0.73. NCIS: Hawai’i lost only one hundredth of a point from last week’s demo rating (0.5 vs. 0.51) but slipped by 16 percent in total viewers to 5.54 million.

NBC’s Ordinary Joe suffered the biggest week two declines among the first-year shows, falling by 0.16 in adults 18-49 (0.52 to 0.36) and 1.21 million viewers (3.9 million to 2.69 million). The Voice came down some as well but had the best demo rating on the broadcast nets at 0.96 and finished second to NCIS in total viewers with 6.86 million.

ABC’s The Good Doctor opened season five with its lowest premiere ratings, drawing just under 4 million viewers and a 0.41 in adults 18-49 (historically, the show has been among the biggest beneficiaries of delayed viewing, so those figures will likely grow substantially in the coming days). Dancing With the Stars came in at 0.72 in the 18-49 demo and 4.88 million viewers.

Monday Night Football averaged 14.76 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, with the latter’s Peyton and Eli Manning-led telecast drawing 1.89 million, about even with last week. The main feed of the game was up 1 million viewers over last week’s contest. The game scored a combined 4.84 rating among adults 18-49 across the two channels.

