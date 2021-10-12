TV Ratings: ‘SNL’ Rises With Kim Kardashian West as Host

Host Kim Kardashian West helped Saturday Night Live improve its ratings for the second episode of the season. The NFL ruled the weekend, per usual, and CBS’ Sunday dramas, led by The Equalizer, posted solid returns for their season premieres.

SNL drew 5.27 million viewers and a 1.04 rating among adults 18-49 on Saturday, up from 4.94 million and 0.92 for the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. The bump marked the first time in several years that episode two has outdrawn the season premiere of the long-running NBC late night show.

CBS’ telecast of Texas A&M’s upset of top-ranked Alabama led primetime on Saturday with 8.33 million viewers. The CW’s first-ever Saturday lineup put up OK ratings: A block of Whose Line Is It Anyway and World’s Funniest Animals averaged about 594,000 viewers.

On Sunday, the premiere of The Equalizer delivered 7.67 million viewers and a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic for CBS, on par with its averages last season (excluding its Super Bowl Sunday premiere). NCIS: Los Angeles (5.85 million, 0.65) was slightly ahead of last year’s average. SEAL Team opened its brief network run (it’s moving to Paramount+ after four episodes) with 3.73 million viewers and a 0.44.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football pulled in its smallest episode of the season (17.52 million viewers) but still outdrew everything else in primetime by a big margin. A weather delay before the start of the second half likely pushed viewership down a little.

The Simpsons got an NFL lead-in boost from Fox’s late afternoon game and drew 3.94 million viewers and a 1.32 in the 18-49 demo for its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode. The Great North (1.99 million viewers, 0.76 demo), Bob’s Burgers (1.77 million, 0.67) and Family Guy (1.67 million, 0.56) were all up as well.

ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4.34 million viewers, 0.5 in 18-49), Supermarket Sweep (2.36 million, 0.37) and The Rookie (2.69 million, 0.31) all lost viewers week to week. The CW’s Sunday lineup of Legends of the Hidden Temple and Killer Camp got off to a very quiet start, averaging just 203,000 viewers.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.