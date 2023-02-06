TV Ratings: Grammy Awards Hit Three-Year High for CBS

Trevor Noah and guests present the Album Of The Year award during the 65th Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards reached a three-year high for CBS on Sunday night, but as with most awards shows, their numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

The 65th Grammys, back in their usual winter home after running in April and March the past two years, delivered 12.4 million viewers, according to time zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen and including streaming on Paramount+ and CBS apps. (Final ratings, which will give a better sense of the on-air and cross-platform breakdown, will be available Tuesday morning.) That’s a nearly 30 percent improvement on the 9.59 million people who watched the 2022 awards — though the latter figure is a TV only audience.

The Grammys are the most watched network primetime program (excluding sports) this season. The awards put up their best numbers on CBS since 2020, the last ceremony held before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sunday’s show was behind 2020 by 34 percent in total viewers (vs. 18.69 million).

Though per usual no specific numbers were attached, Paramount+ says the awards drew the biggest live-streaming audience in the service’s history.

Elsewhere Sunday, HBO’s The Last of Us grew for the third straight week since its premiere, growing 17 percent over the previous week to a cross-platform audience of 7.5 million viewers.

Feb. 6, 2:15 p.m. Updated to reflect that the Grammy viewership reported by CBS includes streaming on Paramount+ and CBS digital platforms.