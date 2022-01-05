TV Ratings: ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Sets Another Record

The fourth season of Yellowstone ended with another ratings record for Paramount Network.

Sunday’s season finale amassed 10.3 million viewers, including a simulcast on CMT. The 9.34 million people who watched on Paramount Network is an all-time high for both the series and the outlet, topping the 8.12 million for the two-episode season debut in November. (Yellowstone is the only scripted original series remaining on Paramount Network after parent company ViacomCBS shifted its focus away from ongoing series in 2020.)

The finale was up by 81 percent vs. the season three closer (5.2 million viewers) on Paramount Network. For the season as a whole, Yellowstone doubled its total viewer average and did the same in Paramount Network’s key ad demographics of adults 18-49 and 25-54.

Elsewhere over the New Year’s weekend, ESPN’s College Football Playoff semifinals were down year to year. The two games (Alabama-Cincinnati and Georgia-Michigan) averaged 16.74 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, an 11 percent drop vs. a year ago (when the semifinals were played on New Year’s Day). Georgia’s primetime win over Michigan averaged 16.99 million viewers, and Alabama’s victory over Cincinnati in the afternoon game came in at 16.49 million.

The New Year’s Day telecast of the Rose Bowl (Utah-Ohio State), in fact, outdrew the Alabama-Cincinnati semifinal by a little bit, averaging 16.63 million viewers.

Fox scored big on Sunday with its late afternoon NFL game: It drew 26.79 million viewers, the second-highest Sunday tally of the season on the network, and gave a big lead-in for competition series Next Level Chef, which scored 5.08 million viewers and a 1.55 rating among adults 18-49. The 18-49 figure is the best for a series premiere in the 2021-22 season so far.

ABC, per usual, was the leader in New Year’s Eve programming on the broadcast networks. The primetime portion of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve averaged 6.8 million viewers over its three hours, beating CBS (4.85 million) and NBC (3.06 million from 8-10 p.m.) handily. Part one of Rockin’ Eve‘s late night broadcast from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. scored 19.6 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49 — both of which are four-year highs for the annual special.

