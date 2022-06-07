TV Ratings: NBA Finals Steady for Game Two

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The second game of the NBA Finals drew almost exactly the same audience as the first, with ABC again scoring sizable year-to-year gains for its telecast.

Sunday’s contest, a 107-88 Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics, averaged 11.91 million viewers for ABC — almost exactly the same as the 11.9 million (spread over ABC and ESPN2) for Thursday’s series opener. ABC had 11.4 million viewers for its broadcast Thursday, while the alternate feed on ESPN2 brought in 501,000 more.

As was the case with game one, Sunday’s telecast was up substantially over the comparable game in 2021 (which was played in July due to the NBA’s pandemic-delayed start to the previous season). It grew by 27 percent over the 9.38 million people who watched game two a year ago.

ABC scored a 3.71 rating among adults 18-49 for game two, off by 0.09 from the combined tally for Thursday but far and away the best showing for any telecast on Sunday.

While the NBA Finals are up significantly over last year (and the 2020 series, which was played in an empty arena in September and October) thus far, they’re still below the recent past. Since 2001, only five game twos — 2003, 2005, 2007, 2020 and 2021 — have drawn smaller audiences than Sunday’s broadcast.

Sports telecasts also led Sunday’s cable offerings. A NASCAR race on Fox Sports 1 was the most watched cable program of the day with 2.5 million viewers. ESPN’s coverage of the NHL Eastern Conference finals led the 18-49 demographic with a 0.58 rating and finished second in total viewers with 1.96 million.

