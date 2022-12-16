TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Hits Series High, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Solid

CBS’ Ghosts scored its biggest same-day audience ever with a two-part holiday episode, and ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special put up decent ratings as well on Thursday.

A two-part Ghosts, titled “The Christmas Spirit,” averaged 7 million viewers for CBS, beating out its previous high of 6.78 million in late October. The comedy was the most watched broadcast show in primetime Thursday by a healthy margin, drawing about 2.3 million more people than its lead-out, So Help Me Todd (4.7 million). Ghosts also had its second best adults 18-49 rating of the season at 0.59.

CSI: Vegas closed out CBS’ night with 3.48 million viewers, a little above its same-day season average.

ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special, with H.E.R. and Josh Groban in the title roles, commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1991 film’s nomination for best picture, the first animated feature to earn the honor. The two-hour musical brought in 4.26 million viewers and led broadcast networks among adults 18-49 with a 0.79 rating. The debut of unscripted show The Parent Test posted a shade under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic at 10 p.m.

