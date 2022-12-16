TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Hits Series High, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Solid

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
CBS’ Ghosts scored its biggest same-day audience ever with a two-part holiday episode, and ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special put up decent ratings as well on Thursday.
A two-part Ghosts, titled “The Christmas Spirit,” averaged 7 million viewers for CBS, beating out its previous high of 6.78 million in late October. The comedy was the most watched broadcast show in primetime Thursday by a healthy margin, drawing about 2.3 million more people than its lead-out, So Help Me Todd (4.7 million). Ghosts also had its second best adults 18-49 rating of the season at 0.59.
CSI: Vegas closed out CBS’ night with 3.48 million viewers, a little above its same-day season average.
ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special, with H.E.R. and Josh Groban in the title roles, commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1991 film’s nomination for best picture, the first animated feature to earn the honor. The two-hour musical brought in 4.26 million viewers and led broadcast networks among adults 18-49 with a 0.79 rating. The debut of unscripted show The Parent Test posted a shade under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic at 10 p.m.
Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football telecast averaged 10.31 million viewers (including over-the-air broadcasts in San Francisco and Seattle), per Nielsen, for its best showing Nov. 17 (10.32 million). Amazon’s first-party measurement puts the game at 11.6 million viewers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
The Fien Print
‘1923’ Review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Boost Taylor Sheridan’s Muddled ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
-
Tyler Perry
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Her Favorite Moments With Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
-
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Willow’ Star Tony Revolori Talks Episode 4’s Reveal and the ‘Spider-Man’ Story Point He Suggested