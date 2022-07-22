TV Ratings: January 6 Hearings Draw 17.7M in Primetime

The final hearing of the summer for Congress’ Jan. 6 select committee drew another sizable TV audience.

According to Nielsen, 17.67 million people watched the primetime hearing across 10 broadcast and cable outlets. That’s down from the 20 million who watched the first televised hearing (across 11 channels) on June 9, but significantly more people than watched any of the six daytime hearings in between the two primetime sessions.

The eight hearings averaged about 13.1 million viewers, with the daytime sessions drawing between 10.16 million and 13.23 million. The committee plans more hearings in September.

MSNBC had the biggest audience for any individual network Thursday with 4.88 million viewers for its coverage of the hearings. ABC had 3.98 million viewers, followed by CNN (3.18 million), NBC (2.69 million) and CBS (2.68 million). CNBC, CNNe, Fox Business Network, NBCLX and NewsNation made up the rest of the audience.

CNN (0.66 rating) and ABC (0.65) led the key news demographic of adults 25-54 in primetime. NBC averaged 0.56, MSNBC 0.53 and CBS 0.42.

As it did on June 9, Fox News did not offer full coverage of the hearing but instead kept its usual lineup of opinion shows. The network averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 25-54 demo in primetime.

Univision’s annual Premios Juventud awards show drew 1.88 million viewers and led all of broadcast and cable among adults 18-49 with a 0.68 rating.