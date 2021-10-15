TV Ratings: MLB Playoffs Score but NFL Rules Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ nailbiter of a division series win over the San Francisco Giants drew strong ratings for TBS Thursday night — although as usual, Fox’s NFL game led the night by a wide margin.

Among non-sports programming, Law & Order: SVU drew the best adults 18-49 rating, and Young Sheldon had the biggest total audience. CBS’ first-year comedy Ghosts held up well in its second week.

The Dodgers’ 2-1 victory over the Giants averaged 6.5 million viewers for TBS, the most for a National League division series game in four years. It was the most watched game of the divisional round in either league, topping the series’ fourth game on Tuesday (5.15 million viewers).

averaged 14.42 million viewers across Fox and NFL Network, growing by a healthy 19 percent over the same week in 2020 (12.16 million viewers). The Thursday game has posted year to year ratings gains each week of the season so far, and four of those five broadcasts have increased by 10 percent or more.

Outside of sports, Young Sheldon brought in the most viewers with 6.54 million on CBS, along with a 0.65 rating among adults 18-49. United States of Al (4.54 million, 0.5) was steady, and Ghosts (5.27 million, 0.61) retained 95 percent of its premiere audience and grew a little in the key ad demographic. B Positive opened its second season with 3.95 million viewers and a 0.46 in the 18-49 demo. Bull (3.83 million, 0.32) was down a bit from its premiere last week.

Law & Order: SVU led the 18-49 charts (excluding sports) with a 0.72, up a tenth of a point from last week, and averaged a shade under 4 million viewers. L&O: Organized Crime followed with a 0.55 and 3.32 million viewers, steady in the demo and up by about 120,000 people overall.

ABC’s Station 19 (4.29 million viewers, 0.58 in 18-49), Grey’s Anatomy (4.05 million, 0.61) and Big Sky (2.85 million, 0.34) were all in line with last week. The CW’s Legacies had a modest premiere with only about 330,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49.

