TV Ratings: ‘Law &Order: SVU’ 500th Episode Tops Scripted Fare

Law & Order: SVU celebrated its 500th episode on NBC Thursday by putting up the night’s top adults 18-49 rating among entertainment programming. CBS’ Young Sheldon captured the night’s biggest non-sports audience, and Fox’s NFL game and TBS’ baseball playoff telecast also scored well.

SVU drew a 0.64 rating among adults 18-49 for its milestone episode, edging Young Sheldon and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (both 0.63) for the lead in the key ad demographic (not including sports programs). The 500th installment averaged 3.89 million viewers. Also on NBC, the season premiere of The Blacklist (0.39 in 18-49, 3.11 million viewers) was on par with last season’s averages, and L&O: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.02 million viewers) was off a bit week to week.

Young Sheldon‘s 6.36 million viewers and 0.63 in the key demo were pretty well in line with last week. United States of Al (4.39 million, 0.44), Ghosts (5.2 million, 0.53) and B Positive (3.76 million, 0.4) all edged down, while Bull (3.81 million, 0.31) was steady at 10 p.m.

ABC’s Station 19 (4.65 million viewers, 0.62 in 18-49), Grey’s Anatomy (3.91 million, 0.63) and Big Sky (2.78 million, 0.35) all posted small gains in adults 18-49. Station 19 also grew its total audience, while Grey’s and Big Sky lost a few viewers compared to last week. The CW’s Legacies (338,000, 0.09) improved slightly on last week’s season premiere.

Thursday Night Football averaged just under 13 million viewers on Fox and NFL Network (and 13.1 million with digital platforms added in), down from last week’s 14.42 million but up considerably over the same week a year ago (10.07 million). Game five of the National League championship series on TBS drew 5.1 million viewers, Thursday’s best mark on cable.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.