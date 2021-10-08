TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Solid Premiere Numbers

CBS comedy Ghosts delivered solid ratings for its two-episode premiere on Thursday, drawing more total viewers than veteran dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU in their shared hour and holding its own among adults 18-49.

Fox’s first game of the season led the night by a wide margin and edged up versus a year ago. Baseball’s playoffs also drew decent ratings for FS1.

Ghosts averaged 5.52 million viewers, tied for the second most of any comedy episode thus far this season with Monday’s installment of The Neighborhood. It also posted a 0.56 rating among adults 18-49. Young Sheldon (7.12 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49) and United States of Al (4.84 million, 0.49) were in line with their 2020-21 averages, although Bull (4.18 million, 0.35) was down some.

Fox and NFL Network combined for 14.76 million viewers for Thursday Night Football, a smidge higher than the 14.71 million for the same week last season. The viewer tally for the game was more than double that of the second-place show, Young Sheldon.

At ABC, Station 19 (4.29 million viewers, 0.58 in 18-49), Grey’s Anatomy (4.04 million, 0.64) and Big Sky (2.78 million, 0.32) all came down from their premieres last week opposite the heavier competition on CBS and Fox. The same was true for SVU (3.88 million, 0.62) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (3.2 million, 0.55) on NBC.

FS1’s two American League division series games came in ahead of last year’s openers. The afternoon matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox averaged 1.97 million viewers (up 39 percent from a year ago), while a primetime game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox drew 2.63 million (+13 percent year to year).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.