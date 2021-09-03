TV Ratings: College Football Scores for Fox

Fox got strong ratings from its kickoff to the college football season Thursday, leading primetime in both total viewers and adults 18-49.

The network’s broadcast of Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota averaged just under 6.3 million viewers — Fox’s best opening week game ever, and bigger than all but one regular season game on the network last season. In fact, only a handful of regular season games on any outlet topped Fox’s Thursday performance in the shortened 2020 season. The game also drew a 1.71 rating among adults 18-49, easily the best mark of the evening.

CBS’ Big Brother fared the best among the other networks, gathering 4.1 million viewers and a 0.92 in the 18-49 demographic. It was up about 120,000 viewers vs. last week but came down a few hundredths of a point in the key demo.

ABC scored 3.68 million viewers and a 0.46 in adults 18-49 for its CMA Summer Jam concert special. NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine averaged 1.58 million viewers for two episodes a week before its series finale.

On cable Thursday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most watched show with 3.32 million viewers, beating out The Five (3.16 million). The third season premiere of What We Do in The Shadows brought in 498,000 viewers for FX, up from both the season two premiere in April 2020 (409,000) and its same-day average last year (451,000). Its audience will grow substantially via delayed viewing and streaming.

