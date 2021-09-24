TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Top Broadcast Thursday

The 23rd season of Law & Order: SVU premiered to the biggest audience on the broadcast networks Thursday night, while The Masked Singer led the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 with its second episode of the season.

NFL Network’s telecast topped both of them, leading all of broadcast and cable in primetime and posting substantial year to year gains.

The Masked Singer posted a 0.97 rating among adults 18-49 — down a little from Wednesday’s premiere (1.11) but still a good bit ahead of everything else on the networks. The show’s 4.65 million viewers were on part with Wednesday’s 4.74 million. Alter Ego, however, suffered sharper declines to 0.44 in the 18-49 demographic (from 0.65 Wednesday) and 2.33 million viewers (from 2.93 million).

SVU‘s two-hour premiere averaged 5.57 million viewers and a 0.79 rating in the key ad demo on NBC, both of which are big improvements on last season’s debut (3.02 million and 0.6 in November 2020). Law & Order: Organized Crime followed with 4.18 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo, in line with its final two episodes last season.

CBS’ Big Brother finished second to The Masked Singer in adults 18-49 on the broadcast nets, earning a 0.81 to go along with its 3.64 million viewers. ABC closed out the summer runs of Holey Moley (2.49 million viewers, 0.38 in 18-49) and The Hustler (1.66 million, 0.28).

The NFL Network averaged 7.39 million viewers for its Thursday Night Football game (Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans). That’s a 36 percent improvement over the same week last season. The game’s 2.33 among adults 18-49 was easily the top demographic rating in primetime. The league says the total audience for the game across all platforms was 7.9 million, making it the most watched Thursday game on NFL Network in three years.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.