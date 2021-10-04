TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Smallest Premiere Ever

Though it finished first on the broadcast networks among adults 18-49 Thursday, Grey’s Anatomy drew the smallest premiere audience in the show’s history. NFL Network scored a three-year high for its telecast.

Grey’s Anatomy opened its 18th season to 4.77 million viewers and a 0.77 rating among adults 18-49, in line with where it ended last season but a good ways behind its fall 2020 debut (5.93 million and 1.3). Its lead-in, Station 19, was the most watched show on the broadcast nets Thursday (5.04 million viewers) and was just behind Grey’s in the key ad demographic with a 0.76. Big Sky premiered with 3.13 million viewers and a 0.37 in the demo, on par with its numbers at the end of last season. (All three shows will grow substantially with delayed viewing.

NBC got more decent numbers from its Law & Order duo. At 8 p.m., SVU scored 4.66 million viewers and a 0.73 in adults 18-49. Two hours of Organized Crime averaged 4.12 million viewers and a 0.67 in the demo; the latter figure was up a little from its Sept. 23 premiere (0.6). CBS and Fox aired reruns Thursday night.

NFL Network delivered just over 8 million viewers and a 2.56 rating in adults 18-49 for Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s up 48 percent over the same week in 2020 and is the most watched Thursday game exclusive to NFL Network since September 2018.

