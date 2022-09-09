TV Ratings: NFL Opener Slips vs. 2021

The NFL kicked off its 2022 season with a big TV audience — no surprise there — but not as big as a year ago.

The Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams is projected to draw some 21 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and NFL digital properties. That would put it down about 20 percent from last year’s opener, which hit a six-year high of 26.4 million viewers across platforms.

Final Nielsen ratings for the NBC portion of the audience — which will be the great majority of the total — are due Monday morning (delayed as Nielsen catches up from the Labor Day holiday). Last year’s opening game had 24.81 million viewers on the broadcast network.

The one-sided score (the most lopsided kickoff game in nine years) and news coverage of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on many other networks Thursday may have helped push the NFL audience down some compared to last year. The 2021 game also featured two of the league’s bigger draws in the Dallas Cowboys and the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among cable news outlets, Fox News had the biggest audience (2.28 million viewers) for the 2 p.m. ET hour, when the queen’s death was announced. CNN averaged 1.8 million viewers and MSNBC 1.19 million in that hour. The combined 5.27 million viewers for the three outlets was 53 percent higher than the same time period on Wednesday.