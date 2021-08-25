TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Keeps Tuesday Crown

America’s Got Talent suffered a small ratings decline Tuesday, but the NBC show held off Bachelor in Paradise for the top 18-49 spot and was by far the most watched show in primetime.

On cable, Fox News’ The Five scored a big audience, and Little League World Series coverage on ESPN outdrew its big league counterpart.

America’s Got Talent delivered a 0.85 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.78 million viewers, off a little bit form 0.94 and 6.9 million a week ago. It led primetime in both measures, however, and topped the No. 2 show in total viewers (Tucker Carlson Tonight at 3.65 million) by more than 3 million people. College Bowl followed with a 0.4 in the key ad demo and 2.38 million viewers.

The Tuesday debut of Bachelor in Paradise didn’t quite measure up to Monday’s show, coming in at 0.81 in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. The second episode of The Ultimate Surfer (0.34, 1.32 million) was about even with Monday’s premiere.

Fox’s Fantasy Island earned a 0.33 in adults 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers coming out of Lego Masters (0.5, 1.48 million).

The Five was well above its usual average for Fox News, bringing in 4.17 million viewers thanks in part to coverage of a presidential address. The 5 p.m. show scored its second largest total audience of 2021. ESPN’s telecast of a Little League World Series game in primetime drew 1.1 million viewers, nearly twice as many people as the Major League Baseball game that followed it (589,000).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.