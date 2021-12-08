TV Ratings: ‘Diff’rent Strokes,’ ‘Facts of Life’ Redos Post Decent Numbers for ABC

The third Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC came up short of its predecessors in the ratings, but it still led primetime Tuesday among adults 18-49 — and provided a decent launchpad for the network’s comedy Abbott Elementary.

CBS’ FBI led the night in total viewers, and the People’s Choice Awards got a boost in returning to broadcast TV for the first time in four years.

ABC’s re-creations of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 0.96 rating among adults 18-49. That was down from 5.79 million and 1.1 for the second Live in Front of a Studio Audience in December 2019; the declines of 17 percent in total viewers and 13 percent in the key ad demo are in keeping with overall linear ratings declines over the past two years.

Abbott Elementary premiered after the special to 2.88 million viewers and a 0.63 18-49 rating; the latter figure is on par with the debut of The Wonder Years (0.67) in September. The Abbott premiere was a one-night affair; the show will begin its regular run in January. Queens (1.46 million, 0.34) posted a five-episode high in viewers.

Elsewhere Tuesday, FBI led primetime in viewers with 7.02 million for CBS, to go with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International (5.79 million, 0.54) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.45 million, 0.5) led their respective hours in total viewers.

The People’s Choice Awards, simulcast on NBC and E!, averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 0.59 in the key demo — a big jump from the 1.12 million and 0.3 for last year’s E!-only telecast. The Voice (6.89 million viewers, 0.74 in 18-49) edged up from a week ago. Fox’s The Resident (3.02 million, 0.4) and Our Kind of People (1.14 million, 0.22) declined week to week.

An NBA doubleheader on TNT scored the two best 18-49 ratings on cable (0.58 for Lakers-Celtics and 0.46 for Nets-Mavericks). Fox News’ The Five had the biggest total audience with 3.3 million viewers.

